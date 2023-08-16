Former winner of The Apprentice among guests at Shropshire business event

Amelia Redge and Michelle Jehu from Reech.

The exclusive networking event is set to take place on Thursday, September 14, at the Dye House at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

And Mark Wright, winner of The Apprentice in 2014, will be appearing as the event’s Guest Headline Speaker.

After his win, Mark went on to develop and launch Climb Online, one of the UK’s fastest growing digital marketing agencies.

He has since invested in a number of business opportunities and will be bringing his knowledge of marketing and scaling businesses to Shropshire to both inspire and educate.

Launched in 2018, BizFest is an opportunity for business owners to gather insights and information they can apply to their own business.

Whether they already have an established strategy for their growth and marketing, or they want to learn about new trends and approaches, the event promises to have something for all attendees to take away.

In addition to hearing from keynote speakers, attendees can meet with prospective partners and suppliers, network with other like-minded individuals and develop new and fruitful working relationships that support the future growth of their business.

Upon closure of the learning and development portion of the event, attendees will enjoy live music and food and drink from Shropshire based suppliers.

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, said: “As a result of the pandemic, BizFest has unfortunately been absent from the Shropshire business events calendar, but we’re proud to be bringing it back and focusing on business growth.

"We’re excited to have Mark Wright join us as a headline speaker and we have no doubt that all attendees will come away with new ideas for their businesses from all speakers they hear from.”