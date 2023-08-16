Firm completes Telford move with 30 jobs created and more planned

Darwin Group office opening, from left, CEO and founder, Richard Pierce, T&W Mayor, Cllr Arnold England, Cllr Eileen Callear and Darwin Group deputy CEO, Jim Pierce

Darwin Group staff celebrated the opening of their new Telford headquarters on Tuesday with a visit from Telford & Wrekin Council’s mayor, Councillor Arnold England, and cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy Councillor Eileen Callear.

The offsite construction specialist, which employs around 200 specialist staff, has moved its office from Shawbury, near Shrewsbury, to Telford’s Plaza One building, in Ironmasters Way, after outgrowing its former home.

Telford is now home to 109 Darwin Group office-based staff, while its production facility, which employs 72 people, will remain in Shawbury.

The firm, established in 2006, works in partnership with the NHS to create healthcare facilities built using innovative offsite construction methods at its own production facility.

Its founder and CEO, Richard Pierce, said that recruitment would continue throughout the next 12-18 months.

“The last 12 months have seen us go through a period of phenomenal growth, with 30 new roles created in the last seven months alone," he said.

“We decided to relocate to Plaza One because it gives us the perfect space for our expanding team, and it increases our employment catchment area. It’s also an easy location to reach thanks to its excellent road and rail links, which will help us attract the very best talent as we continue to grow.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for education, employment, and visitor economy, said: “I am delighted to welcome Darwin Group to Telford. Their dedication to innovation and job creation, particularly in the healthcare construction sector, is commendable.