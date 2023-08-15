Wrexham distillery Wild Moon launches new unique vodka

Jade Garston

Based in Wrexham, the distillery was founded by Jade Garston, who has been brewing up a new vodka bursting with natural flavours.

Inspired by Welsh pagan folklore, the vodka is the sixth premium spirit to be released by the distillery.

It is called Lammas, after the next phase of the Wheel of the Year, celebrates the first grain harvest, a time for gathering in and giving thanks for the abundance of crops.

Jade said: “Our new vodka is an exciting addition to our collection.

"It’s been in the making for some time and we’re really pleased to launch it to the public.

"We’re passionate about constantly creating new drinks that people love and all of our spirits have their own unique processes to make them stand out from the crowd. Being hand crafted in small batches in our distillery means we can ensure care and attention to every detail and we can remain true to our values.

“We’re excited to see what our customers think of our new vodka, I love our new vodka and my mixer of choice is a refreshing botanical cola.

You’ll start seeing our vodka in bars and pubs around you soon, sitting proudly alongside our gins and rums, I can’t wait, it’s a really exciting time for the Wild Moon Distillery.”