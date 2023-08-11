'Original' bricks and items plucked from Crooked House rubble by 'looters' up for sale on Facebook

The gold, metal C from the pubs sign was advertised for over £1m

The act comes as a double-blow to those with memories of the Himley pub still fresh in mind.

A number of posts have been shared by members of the 'Save the Crooked House' Facebook group showing items such as bricks and the gold letters of the pub's sign up for sale by fast-acting 'looters'.

One post shows a man standing on the rubble holding the gold-coloured 'C' of the pub's sign, and later a screenshot was shared showing the same item up for sale on Facebook Marketplace priced at £1m – the absurdity of which has led some to shrug it off as a practical joke.

Another listing shows a close-up and generic photo of a pile of bricks, priced at £50, which are claimed to have been part of the pub's structure.

Bricks said to have been taken from the site were spotted on Facebook Marketplace

Many have shared their 'disgust' with one member comparing sellers to 'vultures picking at the bones'.

A number of other comments said the sellers should be 'found and prosecuted' for 'selling stolen goods'.

Mayor Andy Street today urged people to "steer clear" of the site to give the local authority "time and space".

He said: "It is clear from our conversation with South Staffordshire District Council that they remain just as committed to the future of the Crooked House as we do, and we want to thank them for their time and candour.

"They will not let this lie and have a plan in place (including pursuing enforcement action as they announced earlier in the week), but they must be given space and time to conduct their work – just as is the case with Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

"That is why we would really encourage people to steer clear of the site now and allow authorities to carry out their work. We feel the sadness, anger, and frustration as much as anyone over what has happened to the Crooked House, but the last thing we want is for well-intentioned community action to inadvertently damage any positive future for the site."

The Crooked House was gutted by fire last Saturday before being demolished on Monday 'unlawfully'.