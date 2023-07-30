Telford's Cedo team reach new heights to raise funds for Severn Hospice

Diane Roe and Kerry Holmes, from Cedo

Diane Roe, Kerry Holmes and Cerys Green will be testing their nerves on Sunday as they raise vital funds for the local hospice, which relies on donations and fundraising in order to provide whole family care and support to those living with life-limiting illness in the region.

Severn Hospice cared for Diane's mum in 2020 after she was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour of the colon.

Diane said: "When I decided to take the plunge I knew straight away that I wanted to try to raise funds for the Severn Hospice because of the support my family had from them.

"I’m absolutely thrilled that Kerry, Cerys and our friends Rani and Ravina will be helping me to support them. I know this will be a scary and thrilling challenge, but it will be worth it!"