Sale of historic Shrewsbury property is confirmed

Abbey House

Abbey House, a substantial Georgian property in Abbey Foregate, occupies a prominent location close to the historic Shrewsbury Abbey and within walking distance of the town centre.

Dating from the 1720s, the property - situated next to Abbey Foregate’s junction with Horsefair and Whitehall Street - was originally built as a residence for Thomas Jenkins when he was the Sheriff of Shropshire.

It has been subsequently converted and adapted for its current use as professional offices.

Offers of around £1.5 million were invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for the property, which extends in total to 7,400 sq ft and includes a two-storey former stable block. It has been sold to an unnamed local investor.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale of Abbey House for TSR, said: “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a prestigious headquarters office building, which offers scope for residential conversion or a similar scheme, subject to planning.

“The property is an imposing and very attractive Grade II Listed period detached building arranged over three floors.

“It provides spacious and versatile accommodation, while it also features a useful storage area in the basement.

“The property stimulated much interest when it became available and we are delighted to have now finalised a sale to a local investor.”

Abbey House has been adapted to satisfy modern office requirements, but it retains a host of period features, including an impressive entrance hallway with wide sweeping staircase, timber wall panelling, stone feature fireplaces, cornice ceilings and moulded architraves.

There is a generous private car park at the rear, with further parking to the front and side of the stable block.