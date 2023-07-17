Telford firm delivers £250,000 investment in solar energy

Autocraft Telford

Autocraft Telford has seen the installation of a 216kW solar power system on the roof its 25,000 sq ft state-of-the-art headquarters which bosses say marks a 'significant milestone in a journey towards a greener future'.

Since initially achieving Carbon Neutral status in 2021, the company has also invested in electric courtesy cars, purchased reusable seat and steering wheel covers, switched lighting to LED motion sensor and introduced timers onto their booths for optimized heating and cooling.

“We are proud to be leading the way, not only within our industry, but in Shropshire as a whole,” said Autocraft Director Darren Fielding.

“Our investment will be vital in reducing our energy costs, but forms part of our promise and commitment to being carbon neutral."

One of the key benefits of Autocraft’s 470 panel solar power system is its potential to significantly reduce electricity costs with an estimated savings of up to 70 per cent.

The £250,000 investment is expected to pay for itself within a commendably short time-frame of just two years.

Co-director Matt Fielding added: “We understand the importance of being sustainable in today’s world and want to do everything we can to ensure we do our part in the battle against climate change.”

The move opens doors for Autocraft to participate in a renewable energy exchange.

This exchange will allow the company to contribute any excess electricity generated by their solar panels back to the grid, further strengthening the region's renewable energy capacity.