Flip Out Telford team 'blown away' by positive messages to opening

There will be a myriad of activities at Flip Out

According to a recent survey of 80 customers at Flip Out Telford, 96.6 per cent of guests who visited recently said they are looking forward to a return visit over the summer.

And the company said 94.3 per cent of those surveyed said they felt the attraction offered great value for money.

The survey also revealed 88.8 per cent rated their overall experience 8 out of 10 with 74.3 per cent giving their experience 10/10.

Flip Out Telford opened in the former 75,000 sq ft Debenhams unit in Telford Shopping Centre following a multi-million-pound investment.

For one entrance price per person, the family entertainment centre includes Laser Quest, Bumper Cars, Interactive Football and Handball, Electric Karts, Inflatable Arena, Ninja Tag and Obstacle Course, an Interactive Climbing Wall, a large Battle Cannon Arena, Valo Jump, a Roller Rink and Soft Play.

Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out, said: "The team at Flip Out Telford have been blown away by these results and by the compliments from customers.

"They have worked so hard during the first month of opening to make sure that every guest has an incredible experience so it's really rewarding to get such impressive feedback.

"We are so glad that 94.3 per cent said that they felt Flip Out offers great value for money.

"With the current cost-of-living crisis forcing families to watch every penny they are spending, we wanted to make sure that we go above and beyond to ensure we are unbeatable on experience and family fun anywhere else in the UK.

"It's been a true honour to welcome families from Telford and the surrounding area to our first family entertainment centre in this region, and we look forward to keeping them entertained over the long summer holidays. Whatever the weather, Flip Out Telford has it covered."

A week before Flip Out launched on June 8, Putt Putt Noodle, the UK's fastest-growing Asian-inspired adventure golf experience Putt Putt Noodle, opened on 27 May. It features three nine-hole courses inspired by the cherry blossoms of Japan, crouching tigers of the Far East and the dragon symbols of Asia.

And to complement the Asian-inspired golf experience, there is an extensive menu of cocktails, craft beers and exquisite sushi and noodle dishes.

The two brands together have created 10 full-time jobs and 60 part-time positions.