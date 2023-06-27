The sports facilities are being built by SJ Roberts

Allscott Sports & Social Club is being built by SJ Roberts Construction as part of the wider Allscott Meads housing development that is being delivered on the site of the former British Sugar factory which closed in 2007.

Work on site, between Telford and Shrewsbury, started in August of last year and is due for completion by October and the firm has said the installation of its roof trusses are now complete. With the trusses now in place, the roof covering will be added, and windows and doors installed to ensure the building is wind and watertight.

At the same time, the first fix electrical work inside the building will commence.

Once completed, the new community facility will replace the existing sports and social club which is located opposite.

This will be demolished to make way for additional new homes on the second phase of the Allscott Meads development.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction, said: “Allscott Meads is far more than simply a new housing development.

“As per British Sugar’s vision once the sugar beet factory closed, it’s the creation of a new community where there was once industry.

“To successfully realise this, it’s been imperative from day one to create the facilities that an established community would enjoy, rather than bolting them on as an afterthought.

“The sports and social club is one aspect of this and we know how excited both our existing residents at Allscott Meads, as well as the wider village community, are to start enjoying this.”