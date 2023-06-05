BCTG Group steps forward to support earthquake victims

The BCTG walk team

More than 50 members of BCTG took part in a five mile walk with their families to help raise much-needed funds.

Chairman Chris Luty, a member of the Bridgnorth Lions, said: “BCTG supports a range of charities every year and it just made sense to invite my colleagues to take part in the Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon, which I helped organise this year.

“We chose to support UNICEF’s work helping the tens of thousands of people affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in February.

“UNICEF is especially concerned for the safety and wellbeing of children who have lost their homes, those who are sleeping rough, and those who have been separated from their families.”

Mr Luty added: “It was a brilliant day, when BCTG joined a total of around 700 walkers and runners taking part and raising a grand total estimated at more than £75,000 for a wide range of good causes.

"I am proud of the contribution of our team from BCTG, who took part in the 5-mile Family Walk, and hope to make our participation a regular event.”

Oldbury-based BCTG and its sister company PTP pledge thousands of pounds to local, national and international charities and initiatives every year while staff are encouraged to get involved with good causes across the region.