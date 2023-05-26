Telford farm, who supply Walkers Crisps, saves money with innovative technology

Robin, Justin and Ian Griffiths.

JRO Griffiths are working in collaboration with Calibrate Energy Engineering and inviting high-energy use businesses to their farm in Walcot on June 8.

Robin and Ian Griffiths, brothers at the helm of the progressive agri-business, produce 40,000 tonnes of potatoes annually and have been suppliers to Walkers for three decades.

The brothers, who work with the Calibrate heat and chill system, say they were ahead of the curve in identifying innovative eco-technology as the future player in the sustainability of their business, both in terms of impact on the environment as well as profit.

And Robin said: "What started as a small contract for the family business with my grandfather in the 1980s has grown much bigger over time and we are now a key supplier.

"The technologies we use have been an integral part of our business strategy to become more environmentally conscious and contribute to a more sustainable supply chain from field to fork, or in this case, crisp packet.”

The event, which will take place between 10am-2pm, will aim to de-mystify renewable technologies and allow other businesses to see these in action.

There will be opportunity to see how a simultaneous 4MW heat and chill system, with Calibrate’s clever control system integrated, controls 14 cool stores, drying floors, a grain dryer, process lines and site power management.

Jack Smales, Commercial Director of Calibrate, part of RSK Group, global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions, said: “This technology is extremely versatile.

"If you have seen your electricity bills soar, investing in renewables can save money as well as the planet.

“At this event we are showcasing it in the context of a farm, however, it would equally be beneficial to any high-energy use scenario such as office blocks, hotels, factories and manufacturing processes and especially businesses relying on power twenty four hours a day.

"Add to that the need for chilling as well as heat and the benefits double.”

The event is free to attend and includes tours and demos as well as refreshments.