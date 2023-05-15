Shropshire brewery is toast of region after golden double

Three Tuns Brewery

The 17th-century brewery – the Three Tuns – celebrated two gold award wins for their cask ales.

Their Stout took home the Gold Best in Category award in the Cask Session Dark Beer category at the SIBA Wales and West Independent Beer Awards, held at Ludlow Spring Festival.

The regional award also means the Stout ale will be automatically entered into the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards 2024.

The Bishop's Castle-based brewery had cause for further celebration after discovering their best-selling pale ale, XXX, had been awarded a gold medal in the Standard Pale/Bitter category at the European Beer Challenge Awards – an annual event held in London and judged by the most influential industry buyers.

Commercial Director, Joshua Ferris, said: "We're incredibly proud to have received a duo of gold awards.