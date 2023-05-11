Paycare team pick up toys from Golden Bear

Golden Bear Toys, the toy manufacturer based in Telford, entrusted a bumper haul of goodies to their Health Cash Plan provider Paycare.

Paycare then used their community connections to find five charities – The Haven Wolverhampton, Brierley Hill Baby Bank, Wolverhampton Baby Bank, Black Country Women’s Aid, and the Black Country Santa Toy Appeal – who would be able to distribute the teddies to children most in need across the region.

Golden Bear’s HR Manager Emma Graham added: “We’re proud of our family values at Golden Bear and always strive in our quest to enhance the lives of children and families in the local community. We are delighted to help our partners at Paycare and hope the toys brings a lot of enjoyment to children of all ages.”

For over 40 years, Golden Bear have been transforming some of the nation’s much-loved children’s TV characters into high-quality toys including Bing, Hey Duggee and In the Night Garden as well as producing many exciting properties of its own including Curlimals, which was one of the top selling soft toy ranges in the UK in 2022.

Paycare Partnerships Manager Sally Bromley said: “We’ve had a large volume of toys and cuddly bears very kindly donated by Golden Bear. The good news is that we’ve managed to find permanent homes for the toys.

“I think we can rest assured the toys will be going to some very grateful and very deserving young children and babies in our local area. I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to link with these amazing charities to ensure these toys go to local families where they will certainly put a smile on some children’s faces.

“A massive thank you goes to Corporate Account Manager Simon Cater and Compliance Manager Saranjit Nagra for arranging the donation.

“And of course thank you to the team at Golden Bear Toys. In a very difficult and challenging year for most people, this has truly warmed my heart.”

Katie Newell, Fundraising Officer at Black Country Women’s Aid, said their children’s team were ‘overwhelmed’ with the donations, adding: “I have sent some to accommodation for our younger clients who have recently arrived.

“The Children’s Independent Sexual Violence Advocates have already used some of them to support with distraction and pre-court support boxes.