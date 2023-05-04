Notification Settings

Aldi introduces fully recyclable handwash pumps as part of effort to reduce waste

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Aldi has launched fully recyclable own-label handwash packaging in a bid to reduce packaging waste.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket has removed the glass and metal components from the pumps, making its handwash packaging fully recyclable at home.

The move will allow over 200 tonnes of packaging material a year to be more easily recycled.

It is the latest move in Aldi's efforts to reduce its environmental impact and develop more sustainable packaging alternatives for its products.

Luke Emery, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi, said: “Reducing waste is incredibly important to us and our customers, and we will not stop looking for ways to improve our packaging to ensure shoppers know they are making a more environmentally friendly choices when buying their everyday products.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

