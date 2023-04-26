Kirty Parekh, the owner of Sires Master Goldsmiths, in his new premises at St Mary's Street, Shrewsbury.

Sires Master Goldsmiths has arrived at 16 St Mary’s Street, with Kirty Parekh, the owner of the business, completing the letting of a stylishly presented four-storey property.

Mr Parekh is a handmade model maker, the most skilled position in the jewellery trade, with Sires Master Goldsmiths making its own unique signature designs in its onsite Shrewsbury workshop for clients across Britain.

He specialises in hand engraved initial and family crest signet rings, exclusive diamond and gem jewellery, and designing and remodelling pre-loved jewellery for people.

Having studied precious metals and gemstones at Birmingham’s prestigious School of Jewellery, Mr Parekh worked in the trade for a number of years before deciding to open his first shop, a family business, in Shrewsbury.

Mr Parekh said: “We are really enjoying Shrewsbury. We could have easily opened the business in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, but Shrewsbury is a creative hub and I think people appreciate our art and craft.

“St Mary’s Street is a beautiful street and there’s lots of bespoke shops, with everyone offering something different.”

He added: “We have been in the jewellery trade for a long time, but this is our first shop.

“I learnt a lot from my father, who is also a goldsmith, and my son is now training with me, doing an apprenticeship, so it’s a proper family business.”

The property, which extends in total to 1,045 sq ft, includes an open plan ground floor retail area with an attractive glazed display. There is an additional showroom on the lower ground floor, with retail/storage facilities on the remaining floors.