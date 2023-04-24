Shrewsbury retailers are honoured with prestigious awards

Shrewsbury Duck Store won a prestigious award

The Darwin centre’s retailers, Shelovedpreloved and Shrewsbury Duck Store, collecting the honours at Shrewsbury Town Council's Mayor Awards this week.

Lizzie Sutton, owner of Shelovedpreloved, was awarded the Mayor's special award for her dedication to helping victims and survivors of domestic abuse and for raising awareness of the support facilities available in Shropshire.

She was also recognised for the fundraising she does, having created a giving element to her store called Shop Purple Collection where the public are encouraged to donate second-hand purple clothing.

She then cleans and repairs items to sell within the store – and has already raised £700 since opening earlier this year, which has been passed to local Domestic Abuse Support Services.

She said: “I am really proud to have won this award and want to thank everyone that has donated to our Shop Purple cause so we can raise much needed funds for Domestic Abuse charities within the town – some of which helped me to start my life again.

"Buying secondhand clothes is a socially responsible way to shop while helping to support the environment and reduce landfill. Everyone should shop second hand if they can!”

Shrewsbury Duck Store was recognised in the highly competitive Tourism category, which acknowledges businesses, individuals, groups, and organisations who have contributed to tourism within the town.

The store offers a hugely diverse selection of gifts, and the store was acknowledged for its huge following on Tik Tok – which currently sits at an incredible 40k followers.

The store is one of the only places in the UK where you can buy rubber duck and duck themed products – encouraging people to visit Shrewsbury from far and wide.

The store was also credited for its duck hunts, with the next one taking place during May half term – 20 ducks will be hidden throughout the town for visitors to find. The duck hunt is free to enter and more information can be found at shrewsburyduckhunt.co.uk/

Owner Andy Evans said: “We have worked very hard over the last few years to introduce something unique and special to the town – which allows us to attract a different customer to The Darwin centre and town. I am over the moon to have accepted this award and it will be proudly on display in our store for everyone to see!”