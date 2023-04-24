Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Historic Shrewsbury coach house sold to private investors

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

A Grade II Listed former coach house and stables in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre has been sold to a private investor.

The property sold by TSR at 8B College Hill, Shrewsbury is arranged over three floors and also features a rear courtyard.
The property sold by TSR at 8B College Hill, Shrewsbury is arranged over three floors and also features a rear courtyard.

The property at 8B College Hill – former premises of Alfred Mansell & Co Auctioneers – is arranged over three floors and also features a rear courtyard.

Marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts as an attractive residential conversion opportunity, the premises extend in total to 1,955 sq ft.

Planning permission is in place for the premises to be converted to create a mews style two-bedroom property with integral garage facilities.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: "The property stimulated an extremely high level of interest with in excess of 50 viewings carried out ahead of best and final offers being invited.

“It’s a historic property and an iconic building in the heart of Shrewsbury and represented a rare and exciting opportunity to a acquire a town centre property which offers scope for a range of potential uses, including residential development for owner occupation, or as an investment."

The property occupies a desirable residential location, close to The Square and Quarry Park, and situated among a number of attractive period properties in a popular and historic area of Shrewsbury.

The substantial property features a number of character features, including exposed timber beams and brickwork, with open mezzanine areas above.

It is currently arranged over three floors, providing a ground floor garage facility, with additional open plan accommodation on the upper two floors, and an enclosed courtyard area at the rear.

Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Property
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News