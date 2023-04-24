Historic Shrewsbury coach house sold to private investors

The property sold by TSR at 8B College Hill, Shrewsbury is arranged over three floors and also features a rear courtyard.

The property at 8B College Hill – former premises of Alfred Mansell & Co Auctioneers – is arranged over three floors and also features a rear courtyard.

Marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts as an attractive residential conversion opportunity, the premises extend in total to 1,955 sq ft.

Planning permission is in place for the premises to be converted to create a mews style two-bedroom property with integral garage facilities.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: "The property stimulated an extremely high level of interest with in excess of 50 viewings carried out ahead of best and final offers being invited.

“It’s a historic property and an iconic building in the heart of Shrewsbury and represented a rare and exciting opportunity to a acquire a town centre property which offers scope for a range of potential uses, including residential development for owner occupation, or as an investment."

The property occupies a desirable residential location, close to The Square and Quarry Park, and situated among a number of attractive period properties in a popular and historic area of Shrewsbury.

The substantial property features a number of character features, including exposed timber beams and brickwork, with open mezzanine areas above.