New Greggs inside Telford Tesco store creates eight new jobs

Greggs has a new store in Telford

The shop is stocking freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and vegan alternatives.

Shop manager Sara Newbrook said: “We are delighted to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Tesco Telford has brought eight new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”