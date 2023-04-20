Notification Settings

New Greggs inside Telford Tesco store creates eight new jobs

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

Greggs has opened a new shop in Telford's Tesco Extra store, creating eight new jobs.

Greggs has a new store in Telford
The shop is stocking freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and vegan alternatives.

Shop manager Sara Newbrook said: “We are delighted to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Tesco Telford has brought eight new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Opening hours for the supermarket, at Wrekin Retail Park, are Monday-Saturday 7am-9pm, and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

