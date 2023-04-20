Broseley estate agent backs challenge for children’s care organisation

Patrick Smitheman

After hearing of Michael Bath’s ‘5 per cent Challenge’ for children’s care organisation Little Rascals, Patrick, Managing Director of Harwood The Estate Agents, Broseley, promised a £50 donation to boost his new gym pal’s passion.

Michael, 34, of Telford, told Patrick he served for 15 years in the Queen’s Royal Hussars which included Iraq and Afghanistan where he sustained some very serious leg and shoulder injuries.

The injuries slowed him down, but he strived to improve by 5 per cent and explained: “Through my rehabilitation I discovered a love for strength training. The 5 per cent challenge is to bench press my body weight, squat my body weight and then dead lift double my body weight.

"It’s called the 5 per cent challenge as only 5 per cent of people are told they can achieve this.

“I have pushed myself to do things I was told I couldn’t and my message is that there is nothing to stop children with disabilities who are supported by Little Rascals from finding a way to do it.”

Michael added: “I happened to tell Patrick in the gym about my fundraiser and he very kindly told me he could help which is greatly appreciated. I am lucky to have met him and can’t thank him enough for his kindness.”

Patrick added: “Michael’s fundraising determination and enthusiasm typified why we were both in the gym in the first place.”

Michael has now raised £150 and his target is £500 by December 1.