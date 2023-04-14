Notification Settings

Is it beer o'clock yet? Shropshire brewer celebrates county with new seasonal ale in time for rising temperatures

By David TooleyMarket DraytonBusinessPublished:

A brewery's new seasonal ale has turned out to be perfectly timed for the forecast arrival of warm spring temperatures.

Picture: Joule's Brewery
Joule's Brewery, based in Market Drayton, has released the latest in its range of seasonal ales and it has a very Shropshire taste.

A company spokesman said the new Shropshire Hop will be hopping on to a bar near you.

"Our brilliant Brew Team have done it again, another fantastic seasonal," they said.

The beer is a 4.3 alcohol by volume golden ale described as floral and aromatic on the nose and having a grapefruit and hoppy taste on the palate.

And the brewers and pub owner company marketers are clearly bursting with local pride.

The spokesman adds that it is: "The perfect spring beer and one of our favourites as it celebrates all things great about our home county and is brewed using Pure Shropshire Mineral Water."

Is it beer o'clock yet?

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

