Is it beer o'clock yet? Shropshire brewer celebrates county with new seasonal ale in time for rising temperatures

Joule's Brewery, based in Market Drayton, has released the latest in its range of seasonal ales and it has a very Shropshire taste.
A company spokesman said the new Shropshire Hop will be hopping on to a bar near you.
"Our brilliant Brew Team have done it again, another fantastic seasonal," they said.
The beer is a 4.3 alcohol by volume golden ale described as floral and aromatic on the nose and having a grapefruit and hoppy taste on the palate.
And the brewers and pub owner company marketers are clearly bursting with local pride.
The spokesman adds that it is: "The perfect spring beer and one of our favourites as it celebrates all things great about our home county and is brewed using Pure Shropshire Mineral Water."
Is it beer o'clock yet?