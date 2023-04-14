Is it beer o'clock yet? Shropshire brewer celebrates county with new seasonal ale in time for rising temperatures

Picture: Joule's Brewery

Joule's Brewery, based in Market Drayton, has released the latest in its range of seasonal ales and it has a very Shropshire taste.

A company spokesman said the new Shropshire Hop will be hopping on to a bar near you.

"Our brilliant Brew Team have done it again, another fantastic seasonal," they said.

The beer is a 4.3 alcohol by volume golden ale described as floral and aromatic on the nose and having a grapefruit and hoppy taste on the palate.

And the brewers and pub owner company marketers are clearly bursting with local pride.

The spokesman adds that it is: "The perfect spring beer and one of our favourites as it celebrates all things great about our home county and is brewed using Pure Shropshire Mineral Water."