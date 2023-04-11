Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury company fast-tracks broadband roll out to villages

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Shrewsbury company has fast-tracked two Shropshire villages to receive its ultra-fast, full fibre broadband services.

Chris New, CEO, SWS Broadband.
Chris New, CEO, SWS Broadband.

Due for completion in late summer 2023, the roll out by SWS Broadband will take place in Minsterley and Pontesbury.

Customers will have a choice of packages and connections from 150Mbps to 900Mbps.

Chris New, CEO of SWS Broadband, said: “Along with our dedication to delivering services to the very smallest of rural communities, we are excited to announce that we are able to fast track our gigabit capable FTTP (fibre to the premises) network, to communities of this size too.

"We will be providing the opportunity for some 2000 customers across these two villages to future-proof their homes and businesses through the benefits that come from a full fibre broadband solution equal to, or better than urban locations in the UK.”

Residents or businesses based in Minsterley or Pontesbury may register their interest by entering a post code in the search facility at swsbroadband.net

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News