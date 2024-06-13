Telford company's complex and quality work wows judges at contractor awards

V&D Interiors, based in Dawley, are specialist drylining and exteriors contractors and claimed a top honour at the FIS Contractor Awards.

The business won the Commercial Drylining category sponsored by CCF for their outstanding work at Berrows House in Worcester.

V&D helped turn Berrows House, originally built in the 1960s and the former home of the Worcester News, into a new University of Worcester facility to support and teach medical students.