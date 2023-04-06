Notification Settings

Car sales rise for JLR in latest quarter

By John Corser

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover saw a 30 per cent rise in car sales in the three months to the end of March.

The New Range Rover Sport
The New Range Rover Sport

For the full year they were down six per cent on 2021-2022 at 354,662.

Retail sales were 102,889 for the quarter with the UK up by 42 per cent.

Wholesales were 94,649 and for the full year 321,362 – up nine per cent on the year.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54v north of Wolverhampton, said its order book remains strong at 200,000 cars reflecting strong demand, particularly for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender.

The company has seen a gradual improvement in computer chip and other supply constraints over recent months.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production volumes continued to increase with 32,950cars wholesaled in the quarter, up from 28,000 in the previous quarter.. Defender wholesale volumes increased to 27,513 units.

JLR expects to report results for the fourth quarter and full year in May 2023.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

