DX opens new Shrewsbury depot

The new DX depot at Shrewsbury

The business, which offers parcel freight, secure courier and logistics services, is alsoe opening of a new regional hub in Merseysid.

The new units continue the substantial investment in the group’s delivery network, as DX moves toward its target of opening six new depots and relocating three depots in the current financial year.

Both new sites will serve the Group’s parcels operations –part of the DX Express division _ and provide highly-secure, tracked deliveries,.

Parcel volumes at the division have been growing strongly and remain a strategic area for expansion.

The site in Shrewsbury is on Battlefield Enterprise Park and replaces an existing site in the area. This new depot is substantially larger, thereby significantly increasing DX’s capacity to meet demand for its services in the area.

The Merseyside site is more than 33,000 sq ft and is based in Haydock on the newly redeveloped Connect Park. It will be a major hub and depot for DX Express’ operations in the North West of England and the existing building has been extensively refurbished to fit DX’s operational requirements.

The openings are part of the group’s £20 million to £25 m investment programme, with spending also allocated to new vehicles, including electric vehicles, equipment, and IT.