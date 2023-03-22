New-look function room for historic hall in Llansantffraid

The renovated room

Bryn Tanat Hall, in Llansantffraid, has unveiled its renovated Garden Room, with a new look and a new name.

Previously the Terrace Room, the exclusive, modern space offers a luxury venue to hold small gatherings for up to 40 guests and is the perfect location to enjoy the likes of corporate meetings, baby showers, small wedding parties and special birthdays in the Welsh countryside.

Kirsty Martin of Bryn Tanat Hall, said: “We’re excited to be reopening a much-loved space, and offering a versatile venue that can host so many types of gatherings and events.

"With a range of tempting menus designed by our chef and outstanding levels of service, we can create celebrations that you, your family and friends will always remember.

“We can’t wait to see the fun and memories that are created here, and are delighted to be a part of these special days, whatever they might be.”