New-look function room for historic hall in Llansantffraid

By Matthew PanterMid WalesBusinessPublished:

A luxury retreat has opened a new multi-purpose function room.

The renovated room
Bryn Tanat Hall, in Llansantffraid, has unveiled its renovated Garden Room, with a new look and a new name.

Previously the Terrace Room, the exclusive, modern space offers a luxury venue to hold small gatherings for up to 40 guests and is the perfect location to enjoy the likes of corporate meetings, baby showers, small wedding parties and special birthdays in the Welsh countryside.

Kirsty Martin of Bryn Tanat Hall, said: “We’re excited to be reopening a much-loved space, and offering a versatile venue that can host so many types of gatherings and events.

"With a range of tempting menus designed by our chef and outstanding levels of service, we can create celebrations that you, your family and friends will always remember.

“We can’t wait to see the fun and memories that are created here, and are delighted to be a part of these special days, whatever they might be.”

Amenities also include the 17th century Bryn Tanat Hall, luxury lodges, an eco cabin, indulgent dining options, fitness suite, and Wellness Spa facilities and treatments. The Welsh retreat offers the full package for those corporate stays away or team building events.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

