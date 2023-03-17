LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 15/03/2023..Pics at Telford International Centre, Apprentice event and with the Wrekin Housing Group stall is pupil: Beth Fisher 14 from Ridgwood High School and in the Star Wars suits: Lawrence Gardner and Adam Lawrence..

The 2023 Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show, completely free for visitors of all ages to attend, was back at the Telford International Centre after a three-year break.

The event is one of the largest of its kind in the region.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 15/03/2023..Pics at Telford International Centre, Apprentice event.

It was put on to help promote apprenticeships, jobs and training opportunities to people across Shropshire, Telford and the West Midlands.

Telford & Wrekin Council worked with main event sponsors, The Careers & Enterprise Company, Integrated Care System (NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin), Telford College and Harper Adams University to host the show.

The impressive turnout saw visitors receive career advice from a host of businesses and local colleges.

Among those at the event were Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Telford College as well as the School of Coding.

The RAF was also in attendance along with the likes of In-Comm Training, Muller UK & Ireland, Enable Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 15/03/2023..Pics at Telford International Centre, Apprentice event and on the Muller sall is: Zoe Minor 16 , and with her is: Clark Walsgrove..

A spokesperson for the council said: “We had more than 2,000 register for the event, who have attended over the course of the day. There has been a real buzz about the event.”

Councillor Eileen Callear said: “We’re delighted that so many local employers have supported this year’s event to showcase the variety of apprenticeships, employment and training opportunities that exist across the region.

“The show is an amazing opportunity for people of all ages to find out what’s available on their doorstep – helping to match people with apprenticeships and employment opportunities and supporting our employers as they aim to fulfil their recruitment needs.”

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 15/03/2023..Pics at Telford International Centre, Apprentice event and on the Muller sall is: Zoe Minor 16 , and with her is: Clark Walsgrove..