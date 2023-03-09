Notification Settings

Telford mother and daughter team launch skincare clinic after renovating part of their home

By Matthew Panter

A mother and daughter from Telford are hoping to make their mark in the skincare industry after launching a new business from their home.

Lauren and Tina Williams
Lauren and Tina Williams

Saintly Skincare was launched by Lauren and Tina Williams, who are both passionate about skincare, health and wellness.

They recently opened the doors to the clinic in Earlswood Drive, Madeley, and it is open on selected weeknights, weekdays and weekends.

Last year the pair began renovating a dedicated space on the ground floor of their home into a stunning clinic ready to welcome clients.

In addition to the well-equipped and relaxing treatment area, the beautifully kitted-out clinic includes a comfortable consultation space, where clients can discuss their skin issues with a specialist.

Having invested in the best training and equipment in the industry, they now offer a range of treatments including a signature facial, chemical peels, microneedling, hydra dermabrasion facial, Dermalux Flex LED Light therapy and other treatments available to book online.

They can treat a range of skin concerns such as acne, spots, blackheads, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, fine lines and wrinkles, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, dermatitis, wounds, large pores, burns, and scarring.

Lauren said: We are a results-driven clinic and we focus on providing a tailored treatment plan for our clients, including medical grade cruelty-free home care products that will actually get them results and ultimately improve their confidence."

To find out more information, visit saintlyskincare.com

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

