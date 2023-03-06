Oswestry business gets a helping hand from former Dragon's Den star Theo

Sarah's certificate presentation by Theo Paphitis

Sarah Meade, owner of Sister Sister, messaged Theo last year about her business during his ‘Small Business Sunday’ event.

She was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to more than 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has more than 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Last week, Sarah travelled to The ICC in Birmingham for the annual SBS Networking Event and got to meet Theo in person and was officially presented with a certificate.

As a result of Theo's support www.sistersister.biz has received more followers and extra orders for their quirky handmade and hand painted gifts.

Sarah said: “As a small business it can be difficult sometimes to be seen and heard.

"I’ve received support from Theo as it’s been tough trying to raise the profile of Sister Sister and it’s been a brilliant boost that he has given to me by recognising my hard work and he has helped spread the word about what I do to his followers.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo, added: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Sister Sister every success.”