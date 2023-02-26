Chance to take a sneak peek at new Shrewsbury housing development

Louise Withers, sales negotiator at Samuel Wood is pictured with David Knight from MW Knight & Sons LTD at the Rowley Court development ahead of the open event on Saturday, 4 March.

Prospective property purchasers are being invited to attend the open day at Rowley Court, which features eight properties, in Sutton Farm.

It has been built by Shrewsbury-based developers MW Knight & Sons LTD and is being marketed by leading Shropshire estate agent, Samuel Wood.

There are two one-bed, open plan apartments available with guide prices starting at £125,000.

In addition, the open day will provide the first opportunity to showcase the final three-bedroom semi-detached house, released this year with a guide price of £249,995.

The other three-bedroom properties on the development have all sold and completed.

The open day will run from 11am-3pm on Saturday and staff from Samuel Wood and MW Knight, will be on hand to meet and greet prospective buyers and answer questions.

David Knight, Director of MW Knight & Sons LTD, said: “This open day will provide a great opportunity to view the properties first hand and to make enquiries with Samuel Wood and us, the developers. Collectively, we can answer any queries about the build process, materials, fixtures, fittings and guarantees, as well the buying and moving process.”

The houses are freehold. The flats are leasehold but have the unusual benefit of 50 per cent share of the freehold, there is no ground rent.