Shrewsbury garden centre celebrates 10 years with host of activities

Gill Jones and Tom Pountney who will be leading gardening workshops at Love Plants to celebrate the 10th birthday.

The popular Love Plants centre, which is located at Salop Leisure’s Emstrey headquarters, was opened by award-winning gardener and landscape designer Chris Beardshaw on April 7, 2013.

To celebrate its 10th birthday, which this year falls on Good Friday, Love Plants is inviting existing and new customers to attend three workshops, each starting at 2pm, which will be suited to gardeners of all levels.

The theme of the first workshop, led by plants adviser Gill Jones from Love Plants and Tom Pountney, head groundsman at Love2Stay resort, on April 1 will be vegetable planting. Tips and advice will be given about what to grow in allotments and seasonal gardening tasks.

Spring planting and hanging baskets will be the theme of the second workshop on April 22. Tom will give advice on what compost and plants are best for hanging baskets and tips on choosing bedding plants for garden borders.

The final workshop, on May 20, will see Tom focus on bulbs, containers, pots and hanging baskets for summer colour as well as seasonal things to do to ensure that your garden is at its best.

“We are planning a series of events throughout the year to celebrate our 10th birthday and look forward to welcoming existing and new customers to Love Plants for the gardening workshops which will be packed with tips and advice,” said Tom.

“It has been a successful 10 years for Love Plants and we hope to continue to grow the business by sharing the expertise of our team who have vast experience of plants and different type of gardens.”

To book a place at one or more of the workshops, go to https://linktr.ee/loveplantsshrewsbury .

As part of the company’s birthday celebrations, Love Plants will be rewarding customers with double points on their Friends of Love Plants loyalty card from April 1-10.

New customers can register as a Friend of Love Plants via www.love-plants.co.uk/loyalty-scheme or during a visit to the centre.