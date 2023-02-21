Indian restaurateur acts fast in bid to snap up high profile Shrewsbury pub

Picture: Halls GB of Shrewsbury

The Olde Bucks Head Inn at Frankwell was only put on the market with the commercial property arm of agent Halls a few weeks ago but the company has confirmed that the business is now "under offer."

James Evans, of Halls in the county town, confirmed that the inn has attracted a leasehold bid close to the £36,000 annual rent asking price from an Indian restaurant operator.

Picture: Halls GB of Shrewsbury

Mr Evans did not reveal who the would be operator is but the terms are understood to being handled by solicitors in advance of completion. They are understood to be already present in the town.

He said the speed of the offer was not unusual for Shrewsbury and he said they have been managing to complete sales in the leisure sector very quickly.

"Shropshire is completely different to other parts of the country," said Mr Evans. "People are coming to us and we are knocking them over and deals are being done regularly."

The Olde Bucks Head was a traditional family-friendly inn, offering accommodation, local craft ales and home-cooked food.

But its time as a pillar of the community has come to an end after seven years, and the managers will be moving their food business to The King's Head in Mardol.

The pub management said in a statement: "Due to adverse trading conditions and the slow pick-up of business following Covid we regretfully have had to close the business.

"We would like to thank all customers old and new for your support and business you have given us over the seven years we have been at the Bucks Head.

"We will still be serving food and our well-loved Sunday dinners but at The King's Head Mardol, where Bethany and boyfriend Casey are now managing the bar. We look forward to this new chapter and seeing customers old and new."

Replies included: "Such a shame as [it's a] lovely pub but great to hear you'll still be serving your tasty food at the King's Head."

Halls had promoted the pub as a substantial part three, part two and part single storey Grade 2 Listed property. It had three bars, a commercial kitchen and ancillary accommodation on the ground floor. It also has 10 letting rooms and private residential accommodation with a large outside seating area and beer garden.