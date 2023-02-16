Event at Cosford will help Shropshire businesses to fly high

Rachel Laver

The British Business Bank and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership will host the free event at RAF Cosford on March 24, from 9.30-12noon.

Those attending will be able to find out about the many sources of finance available through the LEP and its business support arm the Marches Growth Hub, as well as funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF).

Rachel Laver, chief executive of the Marches LEP, said: “I would urge all small and medium sized businesses in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to put the date in their diaries now.

"As well as speakers from the British Business Bank and the LEP, there will be a question and answer session and a chance to meet other local businesses over a coffee.

“The Marches LEP and Marches Growth Hub are the home of business support in the region, and this event is part of an ongoing campaign to make sure businesses know about and can access all the help they need. In these difficult economic times, it’s important that businesses know there is help out there.”

The event will be hosted by Tracy Sherratt, UK network manager for the West Midlands at British Business Bank.

She will be joined by Rachel and MEIF fund managers Naomi Campion, business development manager for BCRS, Ryan Cartwright, investment manager at the FSE Group, and Huw Sparkes, investment manager at Midven.

The British Business Bank is owned by but independent of the government and aims to drive sustainable growth and prosperity across the UK, and to help smaller businesses to become net zero by helping them to access finance.

The event at Cosford is part of the LEP’s ongoing Finance Your Business campaign, which highlights how the LEP can help small and medium-sized businesses.

There are more than 70 funding programmes available through the Marches Growth Hub, which has helped 4,150 businesses in the first half of 2022/23 alone.

Rachel said: “The LEP and the growth hub should be the first port of call for anyone needing support for their business. We have experts who can find the best scheme for you as well as guide you through the application process.

“I look forward to seeing as many people as possible at Cosford to help spread the word even wider.” To book the event, visit How finance can help your business fly - Marches Growth Hub