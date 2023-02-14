Bridgnorth business consultants are in running for top award

Sally and Johnny Themans

Good2Great, business consultants based in Church Street, has been named as a finalist in the ‘service excellence’ category in the annual Federation of Small Businesses West Midlands awards.

The awards, to be presented next month, recognise the ambitions and achievements of the region’s sole traders, self-employed and small companies.

Two students of Good2Great’s start up programme have also been shortlisted.

Louise Madeley of Much Wenlock-based Madeleys First Aid Plus, which offers a range of physical and mental first aid training, is nominated as the ‘start up business of the year’.

And Keli King, who founded the zero waste shop The Little Green Pantry in Crown Street, is shortlisted in the ‘sustainability’ and ‘best new business’ categories.