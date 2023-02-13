Neil Lloyd (FBC Manby Bowdler) and Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sporting Events.

FBC Manby Bowdler has signed up as a silver partner to Adrenaline Sporting Events’ 2023 series of events, which includes the Lake Vyrnwy half marathon, the Valley Burner mountain bike festival and the Shropshire Santa Run.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said: “Sponsorship is a way of giving something back to the communities we serve, and I’m delighted that FBC Manby Bowdler is helping these events to run successfully.

“Last year, more than 5,000 people took part in events organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events and they attracted more than 10,000 spectators. Those taking part also raise thousands for charities while they are having fun. There is an event for everyone – maybe we can even inspire some of our own staff to take part!”

Alan Lewis, founder and owner of Adrenaline Sporting Events said: “We are delighted to have welcomed FBC Manby Bowdler on board as a silver partner.

“Just like our own event staff, we’re aware that Neil and many of his work colleagues have competed in numerous sporting events around the world. We now look forward to welcoming them all to our events around the borders this year too! We are so grateful for their enthusiasm and commitment and look forward to a great partnership.”

The events supported by FBC Manby Bowdler include the Welshpool 10K on March 26, Brynkinalt Running Festival on April 1-2 and Newtown 10K on May 21.