Shropshire care company makes significant progress with three-year dementia strategy

Coverage Care Services, which operates 12 homes across the county, made significant progress with its three-year dementia strategy, invested in the region of £2.5 million into staff pay and continued with improvements which will reduce the company’s carbon footprint during 2022.

Chief executive Debbie Price said: “It’s no secret that the whole care sector is struggling with a serious shortage of good staff, and we are no different.

“Times are very hard for many people at the moment, so I’m delighted that we have been able to boost the pay of our staff to help support them through the ongoing cost of living crisis. Our staff are our biggest asset, and we want to keep them”

The ongoing dementia strategy has involved upgrades to homes to make them more easy for people with dementia to navigate, as well as increased awareness training for staff across the entire organisation. Innovative health care technology to provide speedier GP intervention to residents has also been introduced.

Throughout 2023, the organisation will continue to implement a range of technological improvements to support the day to day running of the company and its wider plans to be more sustainable.

An upgraded IT system with improved wifi capability is currently being installed and an advanced payroll system will help the organisation to reduce its reliance on paper documents.