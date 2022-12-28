Wetherspoons pubs in Shropshire launch 'January Sale' with some beers costing 99p

The Shrewsbury Hotel is one of the pubs offering the beer sale. Photo: Google

The move by Wetherspoons will see managers at The Shrewsbury Hotel in Bridge Place and Montgomery’s Tower in Lower Claremont Bank reduce the price of a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday, January 3, until Tuesday, January 17.

The Thomas Botfield in Sherwood Street, Telford and The William Withering in New Street, Wellington are among other pubs involved.

The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best at 99p, a pint of Bud Light at £1.69, a pint of Stowford Press Apple Cider at £1.69, a Bell's whisky (25ml measure with mixer) at 99p, a bottle of Beck's Blue (alcohol free lager) at 99p, a pint of Guinness at £2.89, Pepsi Max (14oz) at 99p and Lavazza Coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at 99p.

The Shrewsbury Hotel manager, Susan Richards, said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

"I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers and, as always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly."