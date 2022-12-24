Convenience store Christmas opening hours for Tesco Express, Sainsbury's Local and Co-op

Convenience stores will have reduced hours over the festive period

With many of the big supermarkets closing early and - in some cases - for up to two whole days over the Christmas period, it means that the smaller convenience stores will be open during times of need instead of their larger counterparts.

The timings below are general guides from each retailer which also advise customers to check their local branches for specific times, either in-store or on their websites.

You can also find supermarket opening times for branches across the Black Country and Staffordshire, as well as Shropshire.

Co-op

Christmas Eve

Stores will be open until 9pm. Larger Co-op supermarkets will be open until 8pm.

Christmas Day

All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day

Co-op stores will be open between 8am and 8pm.

Tuesday, December 27 - Friday, December 30

Co-op has said it will be usual trading hours during these days.

New Year's Eve

Like Christmas Eve, Co-op convenience stores will be open until 9pm.

New Year's Day

Co-op convenience stores will open between 8am and 8pm.

Sainsbury's Local

Christmas Eve

Sainsbury's' convenience stores will open at their usual times but close at 9pm.

Christmas Day

Stores will be closed.

Boxing Day

Sainsbury's Local stores will be open from 9am-9pm.

Tuesday, December 27 - Friday, December 30

Sainsbury's says all convenience stores will be open across their usual hours on these days.

New Year's Eve

December 31 will see shops open at their usual times, but, like Christmas Eve, they will close at 9pm.

New Year's Day

Sainsbury's Local stores will be open from 9am-9pm.

Monday, January 2

Regular opening hours.

Tesco Express

Christmas Eve

All stores will be closed by 10pm, though some may shut earlier at 6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores and petrol filling stations are closed.

Boxing Day

The majority of Tesco Express stores are open from 9am-7pm, with some larger Express stores closing at 6pm.

Tuesday, December 27

Tesco says the majority of its Express stores are open for normal trading hours, with 24-hour stores opening at 6am. Selected larger Express stores will open shorter hours, from 8am-6pm.

Wednesday, December 28 - Friday, December 30

Usual hours.

New Year’s Eve

The majority of Express stores close at 10pm, some larger Express stores will close at 6pm.

New Year’s Day

The majority of Express stores are open from 8am-10pm, but some larger Express stores may have shorter trading hours.

Monday, January 2

Express stores are open for normal trading hours, with 24 hour stores opening at 6am. Selected larger Express stores will open shorter hours, from 8am-6pm.

Tuesday, January 3