Enough is enough as businesses buckle and close their doors

Richard Sheehan

Figures announced this week show that more businesses had stopped trading in 2021 than at any times since 2017 - 1010 in Shropshire and 1070 in Telford and Wrekin.

Richard Sheehan is urging both individuals and firms to buy local when searching for goods and services.

"It you have to pay a bit more at least you are keeping local businesses open and the Shropshire pound sustainable," he said.

"Businesses will close for a number of reasons from retirement to financial challenges.

"The last couple of years have increased the worries that businesses face. There is the responsibility of employing people and perhaps using your own house as security for the business."

"It is no surprise that there has been a rise in the number of businesses closing their doors. People say, enough is enough."

Mr Sheehan said many - across all sectors - had never recovered from Covid.

"On the other hand some have recovered very well, particularly manufacturing. However now we have to factor in the rising cost of energy and raw materials.

"The financial pressures are been heaped on businesses and have been for a long time. Many are not able to run a full capacity because they are short of staff."

"We can be under no illusion that we face some very difficult times ahead."

He said many new businesses had grown out of the lockdown.

"People found themselves with a very different attitude to the workplace.

"They had the germ of an idea for a business, maybe a hobby that grew in Covid and they started to pursue that. Then they took that huge leap of face to register a company."