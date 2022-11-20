Notification Settings

Collaborative Oswestry shop Under One Roof announces it'll be closing for good on Christmas Eve

A gift shop that gave craftspeople the chance to sell their wares has announced that it will be closing on Christmas Eve,

Flashback to November 2020 when the then Oswestry Mayor Duncan Kerr opened Under One Roof. Pictured are, from left, Josh Rogers, Sarah Wright, Mayor Duncan Kerr and Lauren Dalglish.
Under One Roof, in Beatrice Street, opened at the end of 2020 and provided space for around 20 artisans but its owners have announced that it is coming to its "natural conclusion".

The collaborative initiative was the brainchild of Josh Rogers and Sarah Wright.

They announced the end of the project is coming because they are moving back up to Yorkshire to be closer to family.

They said: "We're closing and, unfortunately, this time it'll be forever.

"It's been an incredible whirlwind (who opens a shop during a pandemic?!) and we've met so many fantastic people, but Under One Roof is now coming to its natural conclusion.

They add: "We're very sad to say goodbye, but we also don't want our departure to be all doom and gloom!

"Let's celebrate an amazing few years together by supporting our local artists and stocking up on all the handmade goodies for Christmas.

We'll be open right up until Christmas, with our last day being December 24. And, from December, we'll also be open on Mondays and Tuesdays every week.

"See you in the shop! Lots of love, The Under One Roof Team x"

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

