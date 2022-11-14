Construction of major Telford parcel distribution site set to begin

Representatives from Telford & Wrekin Council, DHL, Trebor Developments, Bulleys, Homes England and the Marches LEP looking forward to the new site

Work on the DHL site, at Hortonwood, will be carried out by Trebor Developments.

The site was purchased through the Telford Land Deal to create the 62,284 sq ft low density development for DHL’s international parcel business operation.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

James Drew, development director at Trebor, said: “We are delighted to have agreed another lease agreement with DHL and to be delivering further employment space in Telford.

“The facility will provide a best in class parcel facility to support DHL’s operations in the region.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “DHL is a huge distribution company both nationally and internationally so it’s extremely pleasing to see Trebor Developments construct this new facility which will complement DHL’s Stafford Park depot.

“Since it was formed, The Telford Land Deal has been instrumental in creating hundreds of new jobs across a variety of sites and transforming areas across the borough.

“We look forward to Trebor Developments starting construction work and seeing this exciting project take shape which is fantastic news for the area.”

Formed in 2015, the Telford Land Deal is a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) which brings forward sites which are available to develop for employment and residential use.

So far, the Land Deal has resulted in around £300m in private sector investment, created more than 2,000 jobs and more than 1,000 new homes.

Richard Bailey, development manager at Homes England: “It is great to see how the Telford Land Deal is enabling this important development to bring new investment into the area and create additional job opportunities.

“Homes England is delighted to be working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Trebor Developments.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, chair of the Marches LEP, said: “This project is another excellent example of how a Telford Land Deal site will be transformed and regenerated to give businesses new state-of-the-art facilities in a prime location like Hortonwood.