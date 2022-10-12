Business Investment District idea being explored for Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth town centre

They are looking at launching a Business Investment District (BID) for Bridgnorth.

A BID works by businesses paying a levy against their rateable values, enabling towns to have a dedicated town centre manager. It has been implemented in other Shropshire towns such as Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

A meeting organised by Sally Themans of Facebook page Love Bridgnorth saw 16 retailers attend, along with Stephen Robbins and Geoff Davies from Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Karen Sawbridge, Deputy Mayor Rachel Connolly, Emma Spenser from Bridgnorth Library, a representative of Bridgnorth Town Council and county councillor Julia Buckley.

Ms Themans said smaller businesses below a certain threshold would not have to pay for the levy.

"The BID schemes have worked successfully in other towns, but we are all very aware times are extremely stressful for businesses at the moment, so the introduction of a model that might add to financial pressures might well not be popular - it would need very careful consideration," she said.

"That said, if there are clearly measurable and demonstrable benefits, it could really help Bridgnorth and the whole business community.”

Emma Spenser from Bridgnorth Library said she had seen the positive outcomes for tourism in other towns which were able to get support from a BID.

Shropshire councillor Julia Buckley explained that Oswestry has submitted a £16 million proposal to the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

She said: "The Oswestry Regeneration Package covers projects including new public realm works and an extension to the existing town centre commercial shop front and property improvement grant scheme through the Future Oswestry group – a partnership between Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and the Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID)."

To help understand better what the implications might be of a BID, Bridgnorth Town Council has organised a meeting on Thursday, November 24, at Castle Hall and will be inviting all Bridgnorth businesses, particularly the larger ones based in the town, to attend.