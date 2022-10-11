New Shropshire food hygiene ratings - how did your local pub, restaurant or takeaway perform?

Out of the latest ratings, 54 businesses achieved the top mark of five, while another 10 were rated 'four'. Two establishments received a 'three' and another pair were rated 'two'. None received the lowest marks of zero and one.

The Food Standards Agency works with councils across the country to inspect takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food on its hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.

Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.

See all the latest ratings below.

Two out of five

Llanidloes Kebab House at 6 Great Oak Street, Llanidloes

Marble at 1 Fieldhouse Drive, Muxton

Three out of five

Duke Of York at 40 Market Street, Oakengates, Telford

Rose And Crown at Burford, Tenbury Wells

Four out of five

Aftab Tandoori Restaurant at 25 High Street, Ironbridge

The Bradford Arms at Bradford Arms, Knockin

Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club at Wyre Common, Cleobury Mortimer

Costa Coffee at 4 High Street, Newtown

The Courtyard Fish and Chip Shop at Llansantffraid

Football Club Refreshment Hut at Newtown Football Club, Latham Park, Park Street, Newtown

George and Dragon at 4 Broad Street, Knighton

Newport Kebab House at 39 High Street, Newport

The Old School Village Hub at Old School School Lane, New Radnor, Presteigne

Pizza Parlour at 13 Severn Street, Newtown

Five out of five

Afternoon Tea at Edgmond Village Hall Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, Newport

Aragons at 5 Church Street, Ludlow

Black Sea Cafe at Unit 4 Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford

Bridge Builder at Wrekin Retail Park, Whitchurch Drive, Wellington

Burger King at Battlefield Services, Robert Jones Way, Shrewsbury

Castle Lodge Buttery at Castle Square, Ludlow

Catering @ Parkwood at General Office Parkwood Park Lane, Woodside, Telford

Central Takeaway at 36 High Street, Dawley

Chop And Wok at Unit 1 Bridge Road, Wellington

Coffee Evolution at The Quarry, Shrewsbury

Costa at Tesco Stores Ltd, Corve Street, Ludlow

Donutology at High Street, Ironbridge

East End Balti at 5 Cheapside, Shifnal

Edinburgh Woollen Mill at The Old Station, Severn Road, Welshpool

The Featherbed at Earls Park, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury

Greggs at Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park, Shrewsbury

The Green Cafe at Mill On The Green, Linney, Ludlow

Hammonds Foods at TF3

Hopton Shoot at Keepers Cottage, Hopton Wafers

Ippikin's Kitchen at TF13

Kwang Tung at 2 Beatrice Street, Oswestry

La Lanterna at Old Vestry Restaurant, St Alkmonds Square, Shrewsbury

Llanidloes Town Football Club at Victoria Avenue, Llanidloes

Lowfield Inn at Marton, Welshpool

Ludlow Street Cafe at Lloyds Of Ludlow Ltd, Kingsley Garage, 105 Corve Street, Ludlow

M A Baker Cafe at Prees Heath, Whitchurch

McCartneys LLP at Ox Pastures, Overton Road, Ludlow

Midway Truck Stop at Prees Heath, Whitchurch

Mr M Cafe @Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury

Monkey Mania at Lingen Road, Ludlow

Nando's at Unit 4, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury

The New Inn at New Inn 2 Stafford Road, Newport

Nerdy Coffee Co at 49 Mardol, Shrewsbury

The Old Coffee Pot at 35 Church Street, Oswestry

Pepes Piri Piri at Unit 2 Bridge Road, Wellington

Perioz at 26 Leg Street, Oswestry

Prees Fish And Chips at Prees Heath, Whitchurch

Restaurant Severn at 33 High Street, Ironbridge

Severn Park Cafe at Back Lane, Newtown

Shifnal Balti Ltd at 20 - 22 Broadway, Shifnal

Silver Fish at 19 Broad Street, Newtown

Starbucks at Battlefield Services, Robert Jones Way, Shrewsbury

Stiperstones Inn at Stiperstones, Shrewsbury

Stop Coffee Shop at 3 St Julians Crescent, Shrewsbury

Subway at Applegreen Services, Salop Road, Welshpool

Talbot Hotel at Berriew

Tasty Food at 28 Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury

Turned Wood Cafe at Historic England, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury

Victoria Fish Bar at 52 High Street, Presteigne

Violets Tearoom at Violets Tea Room, Waterloo House, Cartway, Bridgnorth

Wesley's at Ludlow Methodist Church, Broad Street, Ludlow

The White Lion at White Lion, Llynclys, Oswestry

The Wilfred Owen at 13 Willow Street, Oswestry