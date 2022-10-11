New Shropshire food hygiene ratings - how did your local pub, restaurant or takeaway perform?

Out of the latest ratings, 54 businesses achieved the top mark of five, while another 10 were rated 'four'. Two establishments received a 'three' and another pair were rated 'two'. None received the lowest marks of zero and one.
The Food Standards Agency works with councils across the country to inspect takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food on its hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.
Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.
See all the latest ratings below.
Two out of five
Llanidloes Kebab House at 6 Great Oak Street, Llanidloes
Marble at 1 Fieldhouse Drive, Muxton
Three out of five
Duke Of York at 40 Market Street, Oakengates, Telford
Rose And Crown at Burford, Tenbury Wells
Four out of five
Aftab Tandoori Restaurant at 25 High Street, Ironbridge
The Bradford Arms at Bradford Arms, Knockin
Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club at Wyre Common, Cleobury Mortimer
Costa Coffee at 4 High Street, Newtown
The Courtyard Fish and Chip Shop at Llansantffraid
Football Club Refreshment Hut at Newtown Football Club, Latham Park, Park Street, Newtown
George and Dragon at 4 Broad Street, Knighton
Newport Kebab House at 39 High Street, Newport
The Old School Village Hub at Old School School Lane, New Radnor, Presteigne
Pizza Parlour at 13 Severn Street, Newtown
Five out of five
Afternoon Tea at Edgmond Village Hall Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, Newport
Aragons at 5 Church Street, Ludlow
Black Sea Cafe at Unit 4 Fourth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford
Bridge Builder at Wrekin Retail Park, Whitchurch Drive, Wellington
Burger King at Battlefield Services, Robert Jones Way, Shrewsbury
Castle Lodge Buttery at Castle Square, Ludlow
Catering @ Parkwood at General Office Parkwood Park Lane, Woodside, Telford
Central Takeaway at 36 High Street, Dawley
Chop And Wok at Unit 1 Bridge Road, Wellington
Coffee Evolution at The Quarry, Shrewsbury
Costa at Tesco Stores Ltd, Corve Street, Ludlow
Donutology at High Street, Ironbridge
East End Balti at 5 Cheapside, Shifnal
Edinburgh Woollen Mill at The Old Station, Severn Road, Welshpool
The Featherbed at Earls Park, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury
Greggs at Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park, Shrewsbury
The Green Cafe at Mill On The Green, Linney, Ludlow
Hammonds Foods at TF3
Hopton Shoot at Keepers Cottage, Hopton Wafers
Ippikin's Kitchen at TF13
Kwang Tung at 2 Beatrice Street, Oswestry
La Lanterna at Old Vestry Restaurant, St Alkmonds Square, Shrewsbury
Llanidloes Town Football Club at Victoria Avenue, Llanidloes
Lowfield Inn at Marton, Welshpool
Ludlow Street Cafe at Lloyds Of Ludlow Ltd, Kingsley Garage, 105 Corve Street, Ludlow
M A Baker Cafe at Prees Heath, Whitchurch
McCartneys LLP at Ox Pastures, Overton Road, Ludlow
Midway Truck Stop at Prees Heath, Whitchurch
Mr M Cafe @Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury
Monkey Mania at Lingen Road, Ludlow
Nando's at Unit 4, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury
The New Inn at New Inn 2 Stafford Road, Newport
Nerdy Coffee Co at 49 Mardol, Shrewsbury
The Old Coffee Pot at 35 Church Street, Oswestry
Pepes Piri Piri at Unit 2 Bridge Road, Wellington
Perioz at 26 Leg Street, Oswestry
Prees Fish And Chips at Prees Heath, Whitchurch
Restaurant Severn at 33 High Street, Ironbridge
Severn Park Cafe at Back Lane, Newtown
Shifnal Balti Ltd at 20 - 22 Broadway, Shifnal
Silver Fish at 19 Broad Street, Newtown
Starbucks at Battlefield Services, Robert Jones Way, Shrewsbury
Stiperstones Inn at Stiperstones, Shrewsbury
Stop Coffee Shop at 3 St Julians Crescent, Shrewsbury
Subway at Applegreen Services, Salop Road, Welshpool
Talbot Hotel at Berriew
Tasty Food at 28 Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury
Turned Wood Cafe at Historic England, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury
Victoria Fish Bar at 52 High Street, Presteigne
Violets Tearoom at Violets Tea Room, Waterloo House, Cartway, Bridgnorth
Wesley's at Ludlow Methodist Church, Broad Street, Ludlow
The White Lion at White Lion, Llynclys, Oswestry
The Wilfred Owen at 13 Willow Street, Oswestry
Yarborough House Book Shop at 5 Market Square, Bishops Castle