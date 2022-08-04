The Gym Group making a strong recovery

Richard Darwin, chief executive of The Gym Group, said: "We are pleased with our financial and operational performance during the first half of 2022, demonstrating the resilience of our business. People across the country rely on our gyms for their physical and mental health, and demand for our affordable, high quality fitness experience is recovering well. As we expand, we welcome more members in communities across the UK, and we are making further progress with our ambitious growth plan, with 28 new gym openings scheduled for 2022. The future is bright for The Gym Group – our new technology platform, combined with our brand relaunch later this month, positions us well to capture the demand for affordable fitness and take advantage of this once in a generation opportunity for growth."