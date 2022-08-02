New Telford HQ is match made in heaven for skincare firm

Heaven Skincare founder Deborah Mitchell

Just months after opening at Access 442 on Hadley Park East, family business Heaven Skincare is already reaping the rewards of relocating to the site just a few miles from its previous base in Shifnal.

The business needed extra space to cope with demand for its extensive range of skincare and beauty products which continue to attract global orders and are popular with the royal family and well known celebrities.

Heaven’s new base makes up two of the 26 units on the £4.5 million industrial park which have been developed by Morris Property on land acquired through the Telford Land Deal.

The Telford Land Deal is a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Under the deal, the council has responsibility to bring forward sites, de-risk them and provide ‘shovel ready’ sites available to develop for residential and employment uses.

Deborah, who first established Heaven in 1995, is thrilled with the new location which she feels will really push the business forward and provide expanded training facilities for staff at its spas and salons across the UK.

Deborah said: “I’m absolutely over the moon with our new base. We are very much a family business but we had outgrown our old headquarters in Shifnal and needed a fresh start.

“The new units at Hadley Park are like a dream come true. This is a vision we’ve had for some time and means everything is now under one roof so staff don’t have to go far for anything they need.”

The interior and exterior of the units were designed by Deborah’s daughter Ella Cox who shaped them based on feedback from staff.

They include a product production area, stylish breakout spaces and offices and a despatch depot all in the same building.

Heaven manufactures luxurious anti-ageing creams and skincare products for men and women which are all organic.

Some of the most popular products include Bee Venom and Nettle Venom – anti-ageing creams and facial skin masks which have seen sales soar since they were launched.

Deborah added: “Hadley Park is the perfect location for us and it’s well connected transport wise.

“Our move here was always made with the staff in mind because they all have a say in our products and have a key role to play in the business every single day.

“These are really exciting times for us as we continue to grow, develop new products and push new boundaries around the world and Telford is a great place to do it all from.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “It’s wonderful to see a business like Heaven with such a fantastic global reputation choose Access 442 at Hadley Park as its new home.

“Telford Land Deal sites like this have been completely redeveloped, enabling companies to relocate and make these spacious units their own.