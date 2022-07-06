Record sales growth for Tenpin

Tenpin enjoyed record sales growth in the first half of its financial year

It has 47 Tenpin bowling and family entertainment centre including in Dudley, Stafford and Telford.

A brand new £3 million centre in Walsall at the Crown Wharf Retail Park is also due to open in the third quarter of the financial year creating up to 40 new jobs.

In the 26 weeks to June 26 sales grew 52.6 per cent 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic half year in 2019.

There has been 19.5 per cent sales growth in the six weeks since May 16 compared to the reopening weeks last year.

Three further new centres have been agreed and are expected to open over the next 12 months.

There was record-breaking sales performances during the February half term, the Easter break and the May Jubilee bank holiday.

Ten Entertainment said customer demand has been consistently in growth throughout the first half of 2022.

It invested more than £1.8m in the half year with further rollout of the latest touchscreen scoring, replacing and repairing lanes and ball returns and installing the latest in LED lighting technology.record of offsetting inflationary pressures and are confident that these are manageable within our business model.

The group says it is mindful that the increases in cost-of-living will impact on customers in the second half and is determined to keep value for money pricing at the heart of its offer.

Chief executive Graham Blackwell said: "I am delighted that our teams have stepped up to the mark to deliver this excellent result. Our great value family entertainment proposition continues to deliver for our customers. With over 50 per cent sales growth in the first half of this year compared to 2019, we have a winning formula in a post-Covid market. We have significantly outperformed the leisure and hospitality sector and are confident of delivering a record result this year.