Fuel price rises: 'I've never known anything like it,' says Shropshire haulage boss

Salop Haulage transport manager Duncan Harris says the situation the toughest he's seen

While all drivers are feeling the pinch of increasing costs at the pump, many businesses have vehicles out on the road all day, every day, with no option to cut back on the amount of fuel they use.

When the petrol crisis struck last year and forecourts ran dry, the majority of hauliers and bus companies were to some extent shielded from price rises due to buying fuel in bulk, and in advance.

But the temporary blip of last September has been replaced by bigger and more permanent price rises, leaving firms with no way to avoid huge increases in costs.

Shrewsbury-based Salop Haulage runs a fleet of more than 20 HGVs, and transport manager Duncan Harris said the current situation was the toughest he had known.

He said that last month's fuel bill for the firm was up to £60,000 – £20,000 more than at the same point last year.

The firm buys fuel in bulk and in advance, and Mr Harris said: "I have never known anything like it. You have to start negotiating for a couple of days.

"What I paid last week for a bulk delivery was the most expensive it has ever been."

He added: "You shouldn't talk yourself into recession but I think it is going to be a tough year this year."

Mr Harris said that the situation was affecting all firms – but that there was some comfort with a universal understanding across business that there is currently no way to avoid increased costs.."

He said his firm, like many others, has introduced a fuel surcharge.

"We spoke to our customers five or six weeks ago, we sent them a letter. People have accepted it because if you want to stay in business you have to do it," he said

"We look after our customers, we go the extra mile every day to help out, so when we sent out the letter it was not a problem, they have to put up their costs to cover it and people like you and me see the same when we go to the till at the shops with prices going up."

A spokesman for bus company Minsterley Motors said the situation was unlike anything that had been seen before.

"At the moment it is pretty extraordinary," he said.

"I have never experienced fuel prices as high as this and obviously we are having to pass the costs onto the customers like everyone else. It is just a challenging time for the industry."

He added that they would like the Government to step in to cut prices, and said: "Of course we would like them to but it's not just us, the whole country would like that."

Shrewsbury Taxis has around 110 drivers, and manager Graham Jones said he was concerned that if prices continue to rise drivers will be forced from the industry.

He said that the firm had already lost some drivers due to the difficulties.

Mr Jones said the firm had increased prices in recent weeks, saying they were left with no option to prevent drivers leaving.

"Last year, from empty to full my car cost £60 to fill up. I filled it on Monday and it cost £134. It has not gone up a small amount, it has gone up by a massive amount," he said.

Mr Jones said drivers were facing an "extremely difficult" situation, adding: "Three months ago we were hoping fuel prices would level out or reduce but they have not, they have kept rising, I do not know where it will leave us."

He added: "I do worry it will lead to more people leaving the industry.