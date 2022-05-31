Notification Settings

Neighbouring restaurant properties in Shrewsbury sold in off-market deal

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

Neighbouring restaurant properties in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre have been sold to a local property investment company.

55-57 and 58-59 Mardol Shrewsbury

The properties at 55-57, which is let to Pizza Express, and 58-59 Mardol, home to an Italian restaurant, were both sold by Towler Shaw Roberts in an off-market deal.

TSR’s Toby Shaw, who handled the sale, said: “It is a significant investment property within the heart of Shrewsbury town centre and we are pleased to have completed an off-market deal with a local company.

“The attractive property at 55-57 Mardol has a lot of history having previously been home to Shrewsbury’s fondly remembered Empire Cinema.

“The neighbouring property is let to an Italian restaurant and is a substantial Grade II listed building arranged over four floors.

“The sale reflects the strong demand for income producing properties in popular town centres such as Shrewsbury.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

