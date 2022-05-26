Ladder for Shropshire sponsor launches more apprenticeship opportunities

Award winners, training provider sponsors and highly commended apprentices at the 2022 Shropshire Council Apprenticeship Awards

Shropshire Council is one of the county’s major employers and leads by example with its support for a large number of apprentices, the Ladder said.

There are currently 84 in training across a wide variety of departments and occupations from construction, childcare to administration and many more.

The council has just announced that further opportunities will be on offer with the first now available within the digital services team.

The role will support the creation and maintenance of online training (Leap into Learning) for the council and external organisations.

The apprentice will support the creation and maintenance of online training, assist with creating, managing and developing training modules, assist with the maintenance and day-to-day operation of the Learning Management System, and provide front-line system support and helpdesk.

The apprentice will follow the level three digital support technician standard.

Kate MacDonald, upskill programme lead for Shropshire Council, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way to get new talent in to the business and this particular apprenticeship is a unique opportunity.

"The role is key within the organisation and will support all staff to access engaging learning – we’re looking for enthusiastic, driven and creative individuals to apply.”

To view the vacancy, read the job description/person specification and to apply, visit https://careers.shropshire.gov.uk/vacancy/elearning-apprentice-486262.html

The closing date for this vacancy is Sunday, May 29.

Amanda Carpenter, project lead for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “I am delighted to be able to showcase this great opportunity for a young person to train with Shropshire Council and look forward to promoting further opportunities as they arise.”