Shrewsbury holiday destination invests £1.5 million in new lodges

One of the new lodges

Rsort owner, Salop Leisure, has invested in 12 bespoke single lodges and two twin lodges to create a new Black Barn Lodges development in the glamping village.

The resort now has 36 luxury lodges, including the original 11 safari lodges and 11 Woodland lodges, which were introduced last year as part of a £1 million investment.

The new, black lodges have been made for Salop Leisure by Lowfield Leisure at Marton, near Shrewsbury. They sleep from four to six people with a king sized main bedroom, twin mezze room and sofa bed in the living area, a log burner and high-quality appliances. Each lodge has its own private hot tub and outdoor fire pit.

Guests also have full access to an outdoor natural bio swimming pool, splash pool and beach, cinema, wellbeing services and a wide range of outdoor activities for all the family.

Love2Stay resort, which celebrates its fifth birthday in May, comprises a glamping village, touring caravan park with 118 pitches and an adventure centre.

Last year was record breaker for Love2Stay which reported an occupancy rate of 81 per cent. With the new development, the resort expects to double bookings this year as the staycation boom continues.

“Following a bumper year for Love2Stay in 2021, we have decided to invest in the new Black Barns development to cater for demand from customers who are seeking a short break or longer holiday at our luxury resort,” said Love2Stay’s marketing assistant Laura Wilde.

“More people are taking longer breaks with us and it’s pleasing that we have a lot of repeat business. Our peak holiday season last year was from June to October, with September as busy as August, but with more couples staying rather than families.

We have become a Christmas destination for families. Our occupancy for December achieved 75% because of the Salop Christmas Adventure events and activity programme that we organised.

“We are also finding that families are enjoying multi-generational holidays with us, with some grandparents staying in their motorhome or caravan on our touring park, while their children and grandchildren stay in a lodge.