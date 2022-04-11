Shropshire Chamber Business Awards finalists are revealed

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/01/2022 - Pre-Pic for apprenticeship event next month organised by Ladder For Shropshire and Aico in Oswestry are one of the main sponsors. In Picture L>R: Amanda Carpenter (Ladder for Shropshire) and Jane Pritchard (Community Liaison for Aico)..

Oswestry’s Aico has landed six nominations and is again in the running for the showpiece company of the year at the awards dinner on June 10.

There were record entries in several of the categories as the black-tie celebration returns this summer for the first time since 2019.

An estimated audience of around 700 is expected at Telford’s International Centre.

Finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, Shifnal, Bishop’s Castle, Ellesmere, Ellerdine, Knockin and Albrighton.

The other company of the Year contenders are another former winner in Reconomy of Telford, Autocraft, Telford, and DMOS Group from Shrewsbury.

Queen’s Award winners Aviramp and Scanning Pens, both with bases in Telford, are among the companies in the running for the international trade award.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, says: “It’s going to be a fantastic event celebrating the extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success of our business community.

“As usual, we have been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, with record numbers in many categories. Shortlisting each of them down to a final four was a really tough task for our independent judging panel.”

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno will be the guest speaker at the awards night.

The Shropshire Chamber award winners will be announced on June 10

Finalists